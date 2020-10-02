Punjab CM Buzdar leaves for Islamabad on PM Imran’s call to discuss PML-N’s anti-government protests
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has left for Islamabad on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to participate in the meeting to devise a strategy to counter opposition’s anti-government campaign.
According to media details, the meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in to discuss and devise a strategy over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) protests against the arrest of party president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering case.
The Punjab CM will also meet National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar and other ministers during his visit.
Earlier, the PML-N announced to hold phase-wise protests from October 3, mainly in the major cities of the province.
