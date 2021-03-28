Pakistan and UAE agree to ease travel restrictions, enhance cooperation
Web Desk
08:28 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Pakistan and UAE agree to ease travel restrictions, enhance cooperation
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to facilitate the ease of travel between the two countries, strengthen cooperation in diverse fields, and reinforce mutual support in multilateral organisations.

During a telephonic conversation, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his UAE's counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations.

FM Qureshi conveyed his heartfelt condolences from the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Finance Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Offering prayers for the departed soul, the minister paid rich tribute to the life and services of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, remembering him as a good friend of Pakistan.

