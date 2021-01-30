UAE announces citizenship for foreign nationals – Who can apply for it?
DUBAI – The UAE has approved amendments to the citizenship law, allowing select foreign nationals including investors, professionals and special to get the Emirati citizenship and passport under certain conditions.
Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the development stating, “The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey”.
Here is all you need to know about the citizenship program.
Who are eligible for Emirati nationality?
- Investors
- Doctors
- Specialists
- Inventors
- Scientists
- Talents
- Intellectuals
- Artists
Are families of categories above are eligible?
yes
Can selected expats retain their original citizenship?
Yes.
Nomination of persons eligible for citizenship
The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category.
What are the benefits?
With the Emirati nationality, the expats can enjoy a wide range of benefits including setting up their business and establish properties.
What are the terms and conditions?
Investors are required to own a property in the UAE.
Doctors and specialists are required to hold a unique scientific discipline or any other that are highly required in the Gulf state. They must have 10 years experience in their respective fields, Khaleej Times reported.
Scientists are required to be an active researcher in a university or research centre with a practical experience of not less than 10 years. They must have win grant for their projects.
They will also be required to get a recommendation letter from recognised scientific institutions in the UAE.
Inventors are required to obtain one or more patents that are approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body. A recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry is also required.
What to do if you qualify for nationality?
The selected candidate will be required to swear the oath of allegiance, promise to not violate the laws and others.
Can the citizenship be revoked?
The UAE can withdraw the citizenship upon violation of the conditions.
