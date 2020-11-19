Fake encounter: Pakistan strongly condemns India over Kashmir killings

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four more innocent Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter near Jammu by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said during the last one year, Indian occupation forces have martyred more than three hundred innocent Kashmiris including women and children, in fake encounters and so-called "cordon and search" operations in complete violation of the international humanitarian laws.

He said the toxic 'Hindutva' ideology, preached and practiced by the RSS-BJP mix, has resulted in the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth through extra-judicial killings under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan calls for immediate and transparent judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris including these four.

He also urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the rampant state terrorism being perpetrated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against humanity.