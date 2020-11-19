Four young Kashmiris martyred in fake Indian encounter
Share
MUZAFFARABAD – In a latest act of state terrorism, Indian forces on Thursday martyred four Kashmir youth in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The occupant forces opened fire on a truck at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, leaving four persons dead on the spot.
The deceased were travelling to Srinagar from Jammu when they were targeted in a fake encounter, according to Kashmir Media Service.
Meanwhile, an Indian Army officer was injured in a grenade blast in Balakote area of Poonch district.
Human Rights violations by India are ongoing in the occupied region despite concerns have been expressed by multiple world leaders and organization.
In month of October 2020, the Indian troops martyred 23 Kashmir people, besides injuring 42 others. Five women were gang-raped/molested during the said period.
-
- Ban on speeches: IHC refuses to extend relief to Nawaz Sharif06:46 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
-
- Four young Kashmiris martyred in fake Indian encounter05:58 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani student wins big for pain-free invisible needle05:40 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel set to launch on HBO Max streaming & ...04:26 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 'Ki Jana': Nabeel Qureshi bags Best Music Video Award at Miami Short ...02:06 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan shares BTS shot with Bilal Saeed12:57 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
-
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020