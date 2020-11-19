Four young Kashmiris martyred in fake Indian encounter
Web Desk
05:58 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Four young Kashmiris martyred in fake Indian encounter
Share

MUZAFFARABAD – In a latest act of state terrorism, Indian forces on Thursday martyred four Kashmir youth in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The occupant forces opened fire on a truck at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, leaving four persons dead on the spot.

The deceased were travelling to Srinagar from Jammu when they were targeted in a fake encounter, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army officer was injured in a grenade blast in Balakote area of Poonch district.

Human Rights violations by India are ongoing in the occupied region despite concerns have been expressed by multiple world leaders and organization.

In month of October 2020, the Indian troops martyred 23 Kashmir people, besides injuring 42 others. Five women were gang-raped/molested during the said period.

More From This Category
Ban on speeches: IHC refuses to extend relief to ...
06:46 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Four young Kashmiris martyred in fake Indian ...
05:58 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Pakistani student wins big for pain-free ...
05:40 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on pacing up joint ...
05:21 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 2,547 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 ...
04:51 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
US Charge d' Affaires calls on Army chief to laud ...
04:34 PM | 19 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chloe Moretz to star in upcoming ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie
06:52 PM | 19 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr