Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 2020

Karachi is among the world's top 10 cheapest cities in the world again, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit's Worldwide Cost of Living 2020 report.

Researchers looked at the prices of 138 products and services - including food, drink, clothing and household supplies in around 130 cities worldwide - to draw up the ranking of the most and least costly metropolises.

The ranking has been put together by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) as part of its 2020 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey. It has conducted the survey for a second time this year to take into account Covid-19's impact on global prices and incomes.

Here’s a list of top 10 cheapest cities to live during the pandemic in 2020:

1. Damascus (Syria)

2. Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

3. Lusaka (Zambia)

4. Caracas (Venezuela)

5. Almaty (Kazakhstan)

6. Karachi (Pakistan)

7. Buenos Aires (Argentina)

8. Algiers (Algeria)

9. Bangalore (India)

10. Chennai (India)