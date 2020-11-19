Chloe Moretz to star in upcoming ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie

Tom and Jerry, the rascally duo’s feud now has moved into a high-end hotel were despite a failed truce the harmless combat of the two knows no closure. In between the chaos Chloe Graze Moretz is to star in the jubilant movie as the high-spirited wedding planner Kayla. The character bearing much resemblance to Jerry’s fierceness, she hires Tom to capture Jerry and get rid of him eliminating the chances of him running the wedding. The animated prankster pair finds itself in trouble in the posh hotel.

Originally created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera the humorous rivalry of the iconic duo has received mixed reaction after the trailer release as the internet remains divided.

A bankable crowd-pleaser, Tom and Jerry Director Tim Story seamlessly blends animation and real-life and is bound to keep the youngsters hooked till the end.

Moretz tells PEOPLE that she had so much fun while working. She went ahead describing her character as a “goofball” which is in total contrast with her personality in real life. Expressing excitement

“I’ve been watching the Tom and Jerry cartoon for as long as I can remember," she says. "It was a mainstay in my household growing up and we would always crowd around to watch their silly antics play out on screen!"

Citing the biggest challenge, Moretz explained acting with nothing was the biggest challenge:

"Tom was a stick with a name tag (seriously) and for Jerry at least I had a little to scale model of him," she recalls. "All in all, it was very interesting to be able to improv opposite nothing and create with the animators and push the boundaries of what we could achieve."

In addition to Moretz, the human cast of Tom & Jerry includes Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong,and Colin Jost. Scheduled to release in 2021, the epic animated saga will hit the screens on 5th March. Here is the official poster and synopsis for Tom and Jerry:

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threaten to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.