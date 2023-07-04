Search

LifestyleTop Lists

Powering the Glamour: Unveiling Bollywood's A-Listers staggering electricity bills

Web Desk 07:48 PM | 4 Jul, 2023
Powering the Glamour: Unveiling Bollywood's A-Listers staggering electricity bills
Source: Instagram

MUMBAI – The glitz and glamour of Bollywood come with a price tag, and it's not just limited to extravagant apartments and luxury cars.

Celebrities are known for their opulent lifestyles, and that includes their electricity bills. From SRK to Deepika Padukone, here's a glimpse into the jaw-dropping amounts paid by these stars for their electricity consumption.

Shahrukh Khan

Leading the list is none other than the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who resides in the iconic Mannat. According to reports, the superstar shells out a staggering amount of INR 43-45 lakhs for his electricity bill. It seems maintaining such grandeur comes at a high cost.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Next on the list are the lovebirds, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who share a 4BHK apartment in Mumbai. Their electricity expenses reportedly amount to approximately INR 8-10 lakhs. Love may be in the air, but it seems their electricity bills are soaring too.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan, who resides in a Galaxy apartment, is known for his larger-than-life presence on-screen and off-screen. It's no surprise that his electricity bill matches his extravagant lifestyle, with an estimated payment of INR 23-25 lakhs.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the power couple of Bollywood, live in a lavish 4BHK apartment in Mumbai. Their electricity bill stands at a substantial INR 13-15 lakhs, proving that their star power is reflected not only in their acting prowess but also in their billing statements.

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, residing in a bungalow at Juhu, pays around INR 22-25 lakhs for his electricity bill. It seems his larger-than-life persona is complemented by his electricity expenses.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for their regal lifestyle, live in a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai. Their electricity bill comes in at an astounding INR 30-32 lakhs, proving that their royal treatment extends to their monthly billing statements as well.

Aamir Khan

Lastly, Aamir Khan, known as the "perfectionist" of Bollywood, resides in an upscale apartment in Mumbai and pays approximately INR 9-11 lakhs for his electricity consumption. Even in the realm of electricity bills, Aamir maintains his perfectionist image.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Here’s how Bollywood stars celebrated Eidul Adha

08:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

Top Bollywood stars attend reception of Sunny Deol’s son

12:36 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma confirm relationship

12:04 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Urvashi Rautela gears up for upcoming biopic of Bollywood star Parveen Babi

08:31 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Alizeh Shah exudes glamour in Asim Jofa's latest photoshoot

06:55 PM | 22 May, 2023

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

06:57 PM | 12 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan honours heroes of Special Olympics World ...

08:21 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4 July 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs11 against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.

On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 04, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (4 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: