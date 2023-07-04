Powering the Glamour: Unveiling Bollywood's A-Listers staggering electricity bills

MUMBAI – The glitz and glamour of Bollywood come with a price tag, and it's not just limited to extravagant apartments and luxury cars.

Celebrities are known for their opulent lifestyles, and that includes their electricity bills. From SRK to Deepika Padukone, here's a glimpse into the jaw-dropping amounts paid by these stars for their electricity consumption.

Shahrukh Khan

Leading the list is none other than the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who resides in the iconic Mannat. According to reports, the superstar shells out a staggering amount of INR 43-45 lakhs for his electricity bill. It seems maintaining such grandeur comes at a high cost.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Next on the list are the lovebirds, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who share a 4BHK apartment in Mumbai. Their electricity expenses reportedly amount to approximately INR 8-10 lakhs. Love may be in the air, but it seems their electricity bills are soaring too.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan, who resides in a Galaxy apartment, is known for his larger-than-life presence on-screen and off-screen. It's no surprise that his electricity bill matches his extravagant lifestyle, with an estimated payment of INR 23-25 lakhs.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the power couple of Bollywood, live in a lavish 4BHK apartment in Mumbai. Their electricity bill stands at a substantial INR 13-15 lakhs, proving that their star power is reflected not only in their acting prowess but also in their billing statements.

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, residing in a bungalow at Juhu, pays around INR 22-25 lakhs for his electricity bill. It seems his larger-than-life persona is complemented by his electricity expenses.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for their regal lifestyle, live in a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai. Their electricity bill comes in at an astounding INR 30-32 lakhs, proving that their royal treatment extends to their monthly billing statements as well.

Aamir Khan

Lastly, Aamir Khan, known as the "perfectionist" of Bollywood, resides in an upscale apartment in Mumbai and pays approximately INR 9-11 lakhs for his electricity consumption. Even in the realm of electricity bills, Aamir maintains his perfectionist image.