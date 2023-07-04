PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan honours heroes of Special Olympics World Games

LAHORE – Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), hosted a reception in honor of heroes of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 recently held in Berlin, Germany.

Pakistan special athletes had won 80 medals including 11 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals in the Special Olympics. The athletes of cycling and powerlifting especially excelled in the Games with Pakistani cyclists claiming 4 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals while the powerlifters clinched 3 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The reception was held here at a local hotel, where the Special Olympics heroes of cycling and powerlifting were honored and their performances were applauded by the Secretary General of Pakistan Cycling Federation, Moazzam Khan Klair. The reception was attended by Maham Tariq, cycling head coach, Sajid Imran, powerlifting head coach, Zainab Ali Raza, cyclist who won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal and her sister Aleeta Imran.

Moazzam Khan lauded the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) for professionally managing the special athletes of the country and taking them to one of the biggest special athletes’ events – World Games – in Germany this time. “First of all, credit goes to Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan and her entire team for their sincere efforts for Pakistani special athletes, who, in return, 80 medals for Pakistan in the limited resources as the other nations’ athletes enjoy far better facilities than ours.

“This is true that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan but the dire need of the hour is to provide them proper platform and facilities, and in return, they are more than capable of winning the international laurels for the country,” he added.

Maham Tariq, head coach of cycling, and Sajid Imran, head coach of powerlifting, thanked Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair and PCF President Syed Ali Shah for arranging a reception in their honor. “Such honors and acknowledgments motivate the players and their coaches to put more efforts to win glories for the country at international level. We request Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and other concerned high-ups to honor all the medal winners of Special Olympics World Games and announce cash rewards for them so that next time, they win more medals for Pakistan.”