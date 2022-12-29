MI Emirates delighted to announce five promising talents for the inaugural season of ILT20

DUBAI – MI Emirates, today announced the signing of five dynamic young players Lorcan Tucker (Ireland), McKenny Clarke (West Indies), Daniel Mousley (England), Thomas Lammonby (England) and Craig Overton (England) who will join the #OneFamily ahead of the inaugural ILT20 season in January.

Reinforcing on Mumbai Indians’ philosophy of identifying, developing and nurturing young talents to unlock their true potential. The MI Emirates will give the players one of the finest platforms to express and explore their capabilities under the experienced players and also compete against some of the best international players.

New Players:

Lorcan Tucker, Ireland, 26-year-old batter wicketkeeper has represented Ireland, Ireland A and Ireland U19s

McKenny Clarke, West Indies, 19-year-old plays A list cricket and has represented West Indies U19 squad

Daniel Mousley, a batting all-rounder from England who has represented his country in U19 team, made his first-class debut in July 2019

Thomas Lammonby, represented England U19 and has played in T20 leagues around the world

Craig Overton, England born bowling all-rounder is one of the fast-bowling twins who was selected in the England’s 2017-18 tour to Australia. He represented England, England U19 and more teams in his career so far

MI Emirates also recently signed four local UAE players Mohammed Waseem, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan and Vriitya Aravind for the much awaited inaugural ILT20 season.

The young guns of MI Emirates will play alongside experienced international players like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir and Trent Boult. Furthermore, they will train under tutelage of Shane Bond (Head Coach), Parthiv Patel (Batting Coach), R Vinay Kumar (Bowling Coach) and James Franklin (Fielding Coach).

MI Emirates led by Kieron Pollard will play their first game on Saturday, 14th January, 7:30 p.m. IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.