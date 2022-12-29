MI Emirates delighted to announce five promising talents for the inaugural season of ILT20

DUBAI – MI Emirates, today announced the signing of five dynamic young players Lorcan Tucker (Ireland), McKenny Clarke (West Indies), Daniel Mousley (England), Thomas Lammonby (England) and Craig Overton (England) who will join the #OneFamily ahead of the inaugural ILT20 season in January.
Reinforcing on Mumbai Indians’ philosophy of identifying, developing and nurturing young talents to unlock their true potential. The MI Emirates will give the players one of the finest platforms to express and explore their capabilities under the experienced players and also compete against some of the best international players.
New Players:
Lorcan Tucker, Ireland, 26-year-old batter wicketkeeper has represented Ireland, Ireland A and Ireland U19s
McKenny Clarke, West Indies, 19-year-old plays A list cricket and has represented West Indies U19 squad
Daniel Mousley, a batting all-rounder from England who has represented his country in U19 team, made his first-class debut in July 2019
Thomas Lammonby, represented England U19 and has played in T20 leagues around the world
Craig Overton, England born bowling all-rounder is one of the fast-bowling twins who was selected in the England’s 2017-18 tour to Australia. He represented England, England U19 and more teams in his career so far
MI Emirates also recently signed four local UAE players Mohammed Waseem, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan and Vriitya Aravind for the much awaited inaugural ILT20 season.
The young guns of MI Emirates will play alongside experienced international players like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir and Trent Boult. Furthermore, they will train under tutelage of Shane Bond (Head Coach), Parthiv Patel (Batting Coach), R Vinay Kumar (Bowling Coach) and James Franklin (Fielding Coach).
MI Emirates led by Kieron Pollard will play their first game on Saturday, 14th January, 7:30 p.m. IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|261
|263.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|298
|301
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
