Asif Bhatti begins his descent after being stranded for hours at Nanga Parbat 

Nothing to see here
Looks like this page doesn’t exist. Here’s a picture of a poodle sitting in a chair for your trouble.Looking for this?
Pakistani mountaineer Asif Bhatti, who was first left for many hours 7,500 metres above sea level at the Nanga Parbat mountain due to snow blindness, began his descent towards Camp 3 on the mountain on Tuesday, according to the Karakorum Club.
In order to hunt for Bhatti, a rescue crew sent by Karakorum Expeditions was waiting for a Pakistan Army chopper.
The Karakorum Club posted on Twitter, "As per updates, Asif Bhatti and Azerbaijan's climber Isfrafyl have already started the descent towards C3, two other Karakorum Expedition climbers will be dropped by a helicopter at Camp 2 to provide further help to Bhatti."
https://twitter.com/KarakoramClub/status/1676109482722578434
API Response:
Twitter / ?
Nothing to see here
Looks like this page doesn’t exist. Here’s a picture of a poodle sitting in a chair for your trouble. Looking for this?
On the other hand Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed the Gilgit-Baltistan and Army authorities to immediately rescue mountaineer Asif Bhatti who reportedly got trapped at 7500 meters height while scaling the 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat peak.
The directives came after the mountaineer’s son appealed to the prime minister on social media for safe evacuation of his stranded father.
Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan to contact Asif Bhatti’s son and assure him of immediate measures for the stuck up climber’s rescue.
Earlier, Asif Bhatti was stranded on Nanga Parbat due to snow blindness.
Due to the 8,126-meter peak's high death rate, it has been described as killer mountain.
The mountain has a challenging ascent in addition to the danger of avalanches, storms, and unstable glaciers.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.