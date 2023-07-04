Search

Asif Bhatti begins his descent after being stranded for hours at Nanga Parbat 

Web Desk 08:04 PM | 4 Jul, 2023
Asif Bhatti begins his descent after being stranded for hours at Nanga Parbat 
Source: @KarakoramClub

Pakistani mountaineer Asif Bhatti, who was first left for many hours 7,500 metres above sea level at the Nanga Parbat mountain due to snow blindness, began his descent towards Camp 3 on the mountain on Tuesday, according to the Karakorum Club.

In order to hunt for Bhatti, a rescue crew sent by Karakorum Expeditions was waiting for a Pakistan Army chopper. 

The Karakorum Club posted on Twitter, "As per updates, Asif Bhatti and Azerbaijan's climber Isfrafyl have already started the descent towards C3, two other Karakorum Expedition climbers will be dropped by a helicopter at Camp 2 to provide further help to Bhatti."

https://twitter.com/KarakoramClub/status/1676109482722578434

On the other hand Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed the Gilgit-Baltistan and Army authorities to immediately rescue mountaineer Asif Bhatti who reportedly got trapped at 7500 meters height while scaling the 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat peak.

The directives came after the mountaineer’s son appealed to the prime minister on social media for safe evacuation of his stranded father.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan to contact Asif Bhatti’s son and assure him of immediate measures for the stuck up climber’s rescue.

Earlier, Asif Bhatti was stranded on Nanga Parbat due to snow blindness.

Due to the 8,126-meter peak's high death rate, it has been described as killer mountain. 

The mountain has a challenging ascent in addition to the danger of avalanches, storms, and unstable glaciers.

