Yashal Shahid tells why she was feeling suicidal

While mental health wasn't considered a serious issue in the past, South Asian communities went one step ahead and stigmatised the problem.

However, times are changing and the world is giving mental health the attention it deserves. Whether you're a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, taking care of yourself should be your top priority and this is what Pakistan's upcoming singer Yashal Shahid has been telling her fans and followers.

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay famed singer recently shared a personal yet informative video to highlight the importance of checking in on yourself and also on the people around you. Although Shahid's life has been nothing short of blessings, the singer shocked the internet with her latest video.

The courageous singer took to Instagram and posted an 11 minutes long video suggesting that despite everything going smooth, she started feeling off a few months ago. The Bharas singer suggested that things went south, escalating the situation to drive her towards suicidal thoughts. The Mujhe Vida Kar singer then sought medical help, eventually finding out that she was suffering from "clinical depression". The singer added that her doctor advised her to stay with her family.

Social media users have lent their support to the upcoming artist after this disclosure.

On the work front, Shahid's discography includes songs titled Bharaas, Mujhe Vida Kar, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Sajna and Ranjhna.