Search

Lifestyle

Yashal Shahid tells why she was feeling suicidal

Noor Fatima 09:01 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Yashal Shahid tells why she was feeling suicidal
Source: Yashal Shahid (Instagram)

While mental health wasn't considered a serious issue in the past, South Asian communities went one step ahead and stigmatised the problem.

However, times are changing and the world is giving mental health the attention it deserves. Whether you're a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, taking care of yourself should be your top priority and this is what Pakistan's upcoming singer Yashal Shahid has been telling her fans and followers.

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay famed singer recently shared a personal yet informative video to highlight the importance of checking in on yourself and also on the people around you. Although Shahid's life has been nothing short of blessings, the singer shocked the internet with her latest video.

The courageous singer took to Instagram and posted an 11 minutes long video suggesting that despite everything going smooth, she started feeling off a few months ago. The Bharas singer suggested that things went south, escalating the situation to drive her towards suicidal thoughts. The Mujhe Vida Kar singer then sought medical help, eventually finding out that she was suffering from "clinical depression". The singer added that her doctor advised her to stay with her family.

Social media users have lent their support to the upcoming artist after this disclosure.

On the work front, Shahid's discography includes songs titled Bharaas, Mujhe Vida Kar, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Sajna and Ranjhna.

Momina Mustehsan and Yashal Shahid honour KK with soulful renditions of his famous song

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill enthralls fans as she sings Guru Randhawa's 'Moon Rise'

06:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Sonya Hussayn shares with fans how much money she received for her first project

08:35 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir leaves Indian rapper Badshah amused as she channels 'Emily in Paris'

04:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Why did Maya Khan refuse to work in an Indian show?

04:40 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Hajra Yamin explains why she's working with Mohsin Abbas Haider despite his 'tainted past'

11:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Sindh High Court tells PTA and FIA to remove objectionable content on Kubra Khan

12:19 AM | 6 Jan, 2023
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab CM Elahi likely to dodge vote of confidence today: reports

11:24 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 11, 2023

08:04 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.55 237.15
Euro EUR 270 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.8 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 165 166.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.69 611.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 177 178.35
China Yuan CNY 33.68 33.93
Danish Krone DKK 32.99 33.34
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.48 2.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.63 750.63
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.78 597.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244 245.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.8 6.9

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: