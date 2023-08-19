Pakistani documentary chronicles endangered Laggar Falcon's struggle for survival

LAHORE – A groundbreaking documentary is shedding light on the plight of the endangered Laggar Falcon, a rare species that Pakistan is considered home to.
In a significant step toward highlighting the Laggar Falcon's habitat, behaviour, conservation efforts and the factors contributing to its decline, a captivating documentary has been masterfully crafted by seasoned wildlife biologist Badr Munir. This ambitious project chronicles the falcon's story, taking viewers on a journey into the heart of its existence.
Filmed in the Cholistan region of Pakistan, nestled close to the Indian border, the documentary provides an intimate glimpse into the lives of Laggar Falcons and their fledglings. The recording process spanned an impressive six months, during which meticulous dedication was poured into capturing the falcon's elusive nature. Prior to this, a staggering one and a half to two years were invested in painstakingly locating the falcon's habitat.
Badr Munir revealed that Laggar Falcons have a vital role in maintaining biodiversity, as these magnificent creatures rely on consuming small ground-dwelling insects. One of the most intriguing aspects of their behaviour is their skill to hunt larger falcons, adding a fascinating layer to their ecological significance.
Contrary to assertions by other organizations like Punjab Wildlife, claiming the Laggar Falcon's complete extinction in Pakistan, Badr Munir and his dedicated team have succeeded in uncovering its hidden habitats. Notably, the documentary refrains from disclosing the precise location of these habitats, a precautionary measure due to the falcon's fragile existence. The decision to withhold the exact location stems from the genuine concern that revealing such information could attract poachers who seek to capture these majestic creatures for profit.
"This is my latest work from my documentaries on Pakistan's Wildlife, a promo on the life of The Laggar Falcon. Complete documentary will be shared soon."
Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Munir elaborated that the falcon already teeters on the brink of extinction. As a safeguard against potential threats, the documentary is set to be released in the upcoming weeks. This release aligns with collaborative efforts involving various organizations committed to safeguarding forests and wildlife within Pakistan. The collective goal is to educate the public about the Laggar Falcon's predicament, fostering awareness and advocating for its conservation and protection.
The documentary's anticipated release promises to be a pivotal moment in the broader mission to save the Laggar Falcon from oblivion. By highlighting the challenges faced by this remarkable species, this cinematic endeavour serves as a call to action, rallying individuals and communities to join hands in preserving the delicate balance of our natural world.
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
