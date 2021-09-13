Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan disappointed with PM Imran, cabinet members as ‘no one inquired after his health’

ISLAMABAD – The national hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, who is currently hospitalized after contracting novel coronavirus, said neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor any of his cabinet members inquired after my health.

Speaking with a leading publication, Pakistan's nuclear scientist said he is quite disappointed with the incumbent PM along with his cabinet members. "When the entire nation was praying for my early recovery, not a single member of PTI government made a telephone call to inquire about my health", he lamented.

Earlier, the father of Pakistan's nuclear atomic program has rejected rumors circulating on social media regarding his death. The rumor mill has been busy churning ever since the scientist was admitted to a hospital.

Speaking in a video message, Khan said ‘he is fine and the reports about his death are being posted on Facebook by enemies of Pakistan. Thanks to the Almighty, I am alive and well. Enemies are spreading fake news about my death. God willing, I will live on for a few more years."

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after ... 09:56 AM | 1 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The health condition of former Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has reportedly ...

Khan was reportedly placed on a ventilator as his health deteriorated due to the Covid infection. However, the health of the 85-year-old is now said to be improving and he is likely to be shifted to his residence soon.