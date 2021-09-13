PM Imran okays 44pc rise in rental ceiling of federal employees
Web Desk
11:53 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
PM Imran okays 44pc rise in rental ceiling of federal employees
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 44 percent surge in the rental ceiling for federal government employees, it emerged on Sunday.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office confirmed the major hike in the house rent of federal employees. It will be applicable to all employees from grade 1 to grade 22.

Furthermore, the increase in the rental ceiling will also be applicable to employees stationed in different cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Previously, a notification issued on 30th July by the Ministry of Housing & Works stated that the rent of residential as well as non-residential buildings shall stand automatically increased at the end of every 03 years of its tenancy by 25 percent of the rent already being paid by the tenant.

Ipsos survey reveals half of Pakistanis blame PTI ... 11:35 AM | 15 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – A new Ipsos survey depicts almost 49% of Pakistanis believe the federal government is responsible for ...

According to the economic survey, the recent inflation has had an impact on the rates of land and buildings resulting in an increase in the rates of rent.

More From This Category
‘Imran Khan only national leader,’ Asad Umar ...
01:17 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
First commercial flight of PIA lands in Kabul ...
12:33 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Ramiz Raja formally elected as new PCB chairman
11:23 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan disappointed with PM Imran, ...
10:52 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
‘Brotherhood’: Pakistan's special forces take ...
09:53 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,988 new Covid cases, lowest ...
09:05 AM | 13 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Leading western lifestyle brands enter Lahore in style
05:57 PM | 12 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr