PM Imran okays 44pc rise in rental ceiling of federal employees

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 44 percent surge in the rental ceiling for federal government employees, it emerged on Sunday.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office confirmed the major hike in the house rent of federal employees. It will be applicable to all employees from grade 1 to grade 22.

Furthermore, the increase in the rental ceiling will also be applicable to employees stationed in different cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Previously, a notification issued on 30th July by the Ministry of Housing & Works stated that the rent of residential as well as non-residential buildings shall stand automatically increased at the end of every 03 years of its tenancy by 25 percent of the rent already being paid by the tenant.

Ipsos survey reveals half of Pakistanis blame PTI ... 11:35 AM | 15 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – A new Ipsos survey depicts almost 49% of Pakistanis believe the federal government is responsible for ...

According to the economic survey, the recent inflation has had an impact on the rates of land and buildings resulting in an increase in the rates of rent.