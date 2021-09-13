Ramiz Raja formally elected new PCB chairman

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain and famed commentator Ramiz Raja has been elected unopposed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A special meeting of the Board of Governors elected the 36th Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), local media reported. The session was presided by PCB Election Commissioner, Justice (r) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, while other members also attended the session.

Mr Ramiz Raja has been elected unanimously and unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in a Special Meeting presided over by PCB Election Commissioner, Mr Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed.



The former cricketer was nominated as one of the members of the board of governors by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking after getting elected, Ramiz said: “I am thankful to all of you [BOG members] for electing me as the PCB Chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field.

Sharing his plan for Men in Green, he said “one of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations. As an organization, we all need to get behind the national team and provide them the desired assistance and support so that they can produce that brand of cricket, which the fans also expect from them each time they step onto the field of play”.

“My priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution”, he opined.

Earlier in 2003, the 59-year-old was appointed as the board’s chief executive but his term ended after only 15 months. Ramiz has also established himself as Pakistan’s voice in the world as a commentator.

Ramiz, who was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team, was established as the front-runner for the PCB post when he met the PM last month. The development came when the former PCB chief Ehsan Mani turned down the extension.