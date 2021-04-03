Atif Aslam shocked and saddened over Indian singer's death in car crash
The untimely demise of Indian singer Diljaan has left everyone heartbroken and the latest to express sadness is Pakistani rockstar Atif Aslam who was shocked to know about the Indian singer Diljaan's death.
Turning to his Twitter handle, the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner penned a note to grief the late singer
“Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of Diljan. A life too vibrant lost too soon.”
Extending his deepest condolences to Diljaan’s family, “I would like to offer my deepest and sincerest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace. #DiljaanDeath #AtifAslam.”
Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of Diljan. A life too vibrant lost too soon. I would like to offer my deepest and sincerest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.#DiljaanDeath #AtifAslam #Aadeez— Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) April 1, 2021
Indian singer Diljaan was killed in a road accident in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Tuesday.
The first runner-up on the singing reality show Sur Kshetra in 2012, the star was on his way to Kartarpur from Amritsar when his car collided with a truck and the singer died on the spot
Many music fellows paid rich tribute to Diljaan shortly after the news of his death broke out.
On the work front, Atif left the internet in a frenzy with the release of his latest song Chale To Kat Hi Jayega.
