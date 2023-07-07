Search

PakistanTop News

PM launches Land Information and Management System to boost agriculture

LIMS-CoE set up under Director General Strategic Projects of Pakistan Army

Web Desk 10:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2023
PM launches Land Information and Management System to boost agriculture
Source: PID

RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the Land Information and Management System - Center of Excellence as part of the government's efforts to boost food security and agriculture exports and transform millions of acres of uncultivated and low yield land across Pakistan.

LIMS is the first initiative of the government aimed at enhancing food security and increasing agriculture exports, thus reducing the import burden on national exchequer by transforming millions of acres of uncultivated/ low yield land in the country.

This state-of-the-art system will help optimize the agricultural production through innovative technologies and sustainable precision agricultural practices based on agro-ecological potential of land. It will ensure well-being of the rural communities and preservation of the environment. 

The GIS based LIMS will improve the national agri yield by systemizing digitization of agriculture, providing real time information to farmers about soil, crops, weather, water resource and pest monitoring through remote sensing and geospatial technologies. It will minimize the role of middlemen through efficient marketing system.

The center will work in collaboration with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and China on various agriculture projects to enhance Pakistan’s exports.

Maj Gen Shahid Nazeer, who heads the LIMS-CoE, told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that Saudi Arabia has already given Pakistan $500 million for a high efficiency irrigation system.

Aimed at enhancing modern agro-farming utilizing over 9 million hectares of uncultivated waste state land, LIMS-CoE has been established under the Director General Strategic Projects of Pakistan Army.

Army Chief Asim Munir was also present at the LIMS launch ceremony, which took place in Rawalpindi. The ceremony was also attended by ministers of finance, defence, planning, development and special initiatives, National Food Security and Research, information, chief secretaries of provincial governments, agricultural experts and senior army officials.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani govt decides not to try women and underage suspects in military courts over May 9 riots

11:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Shock and anger as Karachi man assaults woman in broad daylight

11:09 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Zaka Ashraf takes charge as Chairman of new PCB Management Committee

09:42 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Where and in what condition is Imran Riaz Khan now?

09:55 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan offers to fulfill Japan’s skilled workforce demand to further boost ties

11:11 AM | 3 Jul, 2023

What are the current petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan?

02:00 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Wedding pictures of Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi ...

09:42 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8 July 2023

09:03 AM | 8 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 08, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 08, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: