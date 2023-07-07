Karachi's weather turns pleasant after rainstorm

KARACHI - Several regions of Karachi experienced rainfall on Friday, providing residents with some reprieve from the hot and humid weather, however Met Office predicts significant rain tomorrow (Saturday) as well.

As the monsoon season affected parts of the country, strong winds and rain were recorded in the city's Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Super Highway, and Gadap Town neighbourhoods.

Today (Friday), rain was predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department for Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Thatta, and Dadu.

According to the Met Office forecast, "Karachi, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Naushahro Feroze, Khaipur, Sanghar and Larkana are expected to receive heavy rainfall and strong winds on Saturday."

A day earlier, there was rain in several areas of Karachi, including Gadap Town, New Karachi, and Bahria Town Phases III and IV.