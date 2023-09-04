This African country is considering abolishing all visa requirements

NAIROBI - The authorities in the African country, Kenya are exploring the option of abolishing all the visa requirements in a bid to attract tourists.

Kenyan President William Ruto has confirmed that the Kenya Kwanza administration is considering abolishing visa requirements for inbound travelers.

Expressing the views during the African Climate Summit currently taking place at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC), the president said it was unfair to ask for visas from people who were coming back home.

“We are having a conversation as Kenyans because it is unfair to ask anybody coming home for visas,” he affirmed.

“In a few months, we are seriously considering abolishing any visa requirement for traveling to Kenya,” President Ruto added.

It bears mentioning that the President's reference to ‘home’ was in relation to Kenya’s renowned historical significance as the ‘Cradle of Humankind’.

“A few kilometers from where you are seated scientists including myself as a scientist discovered and located the earliest remains of man on Earth in other words this is where Humanity began before you guys went all over the place in Europe and America and Asia and the rest of our continent this is where we all began and therefore allow me to welcome you home” he explained.

Kenya has been easing the requirements for travelers continuously and recently it abolished visa requirements for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) nationals.

Immigration and Citizen Services Director General Evelyn Cheluget said in a circular that the waiver is in compliance with “the East Africa Community (EAC) regulations on free movement of persons within the member states.”

Previously, the authorities lifted visa requirements for the Comoros and Senegal while Kenya and Djibouti also lobbied for a visa-free policy in June to boost trade between the two countries.