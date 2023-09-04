Search

Asia Cup Super 4s – Pakistan-India match 'shifted to Hambantota'

11:04 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
PAKvIND
Source: PCB

The second match of the Asia Cup Super 4s stage between Pakistan and India has been shifted to the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota, Geo News quoted sources as saying.

The match was scheduled to be played in Colombo but officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the September 10 match had been shifted to Hambantota due to the rain forecasts.

Earlier today it was reported that after rain played a spoilsport during Pakistan vs India match on September 2 in Sri Lanka's Kandy city, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was deliberating about shifting the venue of matches owing to the unpredictable weather of Colombo.

The development was communicated by the sources after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf contacted ACC President Jay Shah regarding the matter in order to save another match between the archrivals in Colombo from being impacted by the weather.

Rain played spoilsport on Saturday, dampening the high hopes of fans to see a thriller between Pakistan and India in the much anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match.

However, the Green Shirts qualified for the Super 4s — despite not having to bat as their run chase was called off due to persistent showers — after a successful day in the field.

Sharing his concerns regarding the unpredictable climate of the tropical island, Ashraf told Shah about the likelihood of more rain in Sri Lanka as well as favourable weather in Pakistan for the tournament to continue without any hindrances.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly not satisfied with the hotel provided to team India in Dambulla city.

The BCCI has insisted that the hotels in Dambulla are not up to the standard, the sources said, adding that broadcasters, too, have objections to hotel arrangements in Hambantota, the Sri Lankan city where the weather is good.

Despite the draw in the September 2 match, Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4s stage as they began their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high note with a massive 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, this was India's first match in the tournament making the clash with Nepal a must-win. But considering the format of the Asia Cup it is likely that we may see another between the archrivals on September 10. 

