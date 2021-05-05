Saboor Aly shares a heartwarming video from her Baat Paki celebration

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari made their relationship official with a beautiful intimate Baat Paaki celebrations and announced the news on their social media handles leaving fans gushing over the new couple.

Fellow star and their fans flocked to the comment section as they showered the duo with love. Sharing an adorable video from their celebration, the NaqabZan star looked stunning as she sported a pastel pink dress with a radiant smile.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Saboor penned a note of gratitude as she felt overwhelmed with the love and compliments she was showered with.

"Here is a glimpse of our BAAT PAKKI Happiness, sweet rasms and a new beautiful family. We are truly overwhelmed with the response. Had no idea you guys would make our intimate ceremony into a memorable moment which Ali and I will cherish forever."

Further, the 26-year-old added, "Thank you for the blessings and duas you have sent our way. Much love and respect .May Allah SWT protect you and your loved ones, accept all your duas and remove hardships from your life.God Bless @aliansari_a2 ♥️"

Earlier, Ali Ansari has shared a picture showing an emotional moment at his engagement to Aly. The photo shows that Aly and Ansari getting teary-eyed they get nostalgic while remembering the loved ones they have lost.

On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.