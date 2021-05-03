Ali Ansari shares teary-eyed photo of Saboor Aly from engagement

09:45 PM | 3 May, 2021
Pakistani star Ali Ansari has shared a picture showing an emotional moment at his engagement to actress Saboor Aly.

The photo shows that Aly got teary-eyed while Ansari is also upset while remembering the loved ones they have lost.

Saboor got emotional while remembering her late mother while his fiancé was also upset as he had lost his father.

Taking to Instagram, Ansari wrote: “This picture is worth more than a thousand words. The tears falling down her face told me how much she was missing her mother, and deep down in my heart I was missing my father”.

“As much as we wished they were with us to be part of and share our happiness, we both know they are in a better place smiling from up above and sending down their blessings”.

“For everyone out there, value, respect and spend time with your loved ones.

“Here is to new beginnings and all kinds of emotions. I got you,” he concluded.

