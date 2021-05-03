Pakistan Army chief thanks China for support in fight against COVID-19

10:58 PM | 3 May, 2021
Pakistan Army chief thanks China for support in fight against COVID-19
RAWALPINDI – Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, said ISPR on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, recent developments in the Afghan peace process, progress on CPEC, regional security and the current situation of COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with China.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially Afghan Peace Process.

