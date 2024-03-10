Is Mawra Hocane getting married?

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has recently addressed ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage with a clear statement.

Through a recent Instagram post, she confirmed that she currently has no intention of getting married. Mawra has shared some pictures on Instagram in which she is seen in bridal attire.

With these images, Mawra clarified in the caption that " NOOOO it’s not my wedding, not now, not next week, not next month, not this year… now if we are done with the gossip.. here’s a little bts from my next..ty!."

In this group of captivating pictures, the actress is seen wearing a heavily embroidered yellow and gold dress, adorned with dewy makeup and flower accessories.

The beginning of Mawra Hocane's wedding ceremonies? These viral images not only received appreciation from thousands of fans but also garnered strong reactions in terms of admiration.

It is evident that Mawra has not only showcased her outstanding acting skills in Pakistani films and dramas but has also worked in Bollywood film "Sanam Teri Kasam".