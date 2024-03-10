Is Mawra Hocane getting married?

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has recently addressed ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage with a clear statement.
Through a recent Instagram post, she confirmed that she currently has no intention of getting married. Mawra has shared some pictures on Instagram in which she is seen in bridal attire.
With these images, Mawra clarified in the caption that " NOOOO it’s not my wedding, not now, not next week, not next month, not this year… now if we are done with the gossip.. here’s a little bts from my next..ty!."
In this group of captivating pictures, the actress is seen wearing a heavily embroidered yellow and gold dress, adorned with dewy makeup and flower accessories.
The beginning of Mawra Hocane's wedding ceremonies? These viral images not only received appreciation from thousands of fans but also garnered strong reactions in terms of admiration.
It is evident that Mawra has not only showcased her outstanding acting skills in Pakistani films and dramas but has also worked in Bollywood film "Sanam Teri Kasam".
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
