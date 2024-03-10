PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars on Sunday won the toss and invited Quetta Gladiators to bowl in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at National Bank Stadium.

The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST. Lahore Qalandars have only managed to secure one victory out of nine matches, effectively eliminating them from contention for the playoffs.

Conversely, Quetta Gladiators find themselves in a critical situation, needing to win at least one of their remaining two matches to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Syed Faridoun.

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz.