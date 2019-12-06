Mehwish Hayat says Pervez Musharraf deserves a chance to be heard

Ex-president has recently said that he ‘he hasn't been heard and is being victimized'.
Asma Malik
02:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2019
Pakistani sweetheart Mehwish Hayat had defended former military dictator and President General (r) Pervez Musharraf in a recent tweet.

“This man was our President and guided us through some very difficult times. Like him or loathe him, he deserves the opportunity to be heard,” she wrote in her tweet, asserting that he deserves dignity.

When someone demanded that the former president Asif Ali Zardari also be given the same opportunity, Mehwish said, “Nobody is above the law, all that I am saying is give him a chance to be heard at least. Guilt or otherwise is the decision of the courts.”

Meanwhile, Gen Musharraf , who is currently in the hospital for the treatment of an unknown ailment, released a video from his hospital saying that he has not been heard and is being “victimised.”

The former military dictator is facing a high treason case in Pakistan for implementing the emergency rule and suspending the constitution in 2007. The verdict for the case will reportedly be announced by a special court in Islamabad on December 17 after hearing the arguments of the government’s new prosecution team.

In the video message, Musharraf had said, “As far as this [treason] case is concerned, this is absolutely baseless. I have served my country for 10 years. I have fought for my country. This [treason] is the case in which I have not been heard and I have been victimised.”

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

