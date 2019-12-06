Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim takes oath as acting ECP chief

Associated Press of Pakistan
06:15 PM | 6 Dec, 2019
Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim takes oath as acting ECP chief
ISLAMABAD - The Senior Member of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Justice (retired) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi Friday took oath as the Acting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The oath taking ceremony was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters which was attended by senior ECP officials.

Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan retired from the seat of Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday (December 5).

