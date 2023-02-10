Search

Lifestyle

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Celebrities share their looks

Noor Fatima 10:54 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Celebrities share their looks
Source: Siddharth Malhotra (Instagram)

From his acting debut in 2013 with Student of The Year to his intimate yet grand wedding to actress Kiara Advani, Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way. The extravagant affair became the talk of the town while the lovebirds enjoyed all the attention and love they received. Though the couple came back from their dream wedding destination to Mumbai, their friends and B-Town stars are still not over the wedding. 

Most recently, the couple's close friends director Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor with his darling wife Mira Rajput revealed their looks from Malhtora-Advani's lavish wedding.

Since the couple was strict with the intimacy of their big day, fans of the Kabir Singh actress and the Ek Villian star were anticipated to be updated on any rare glimpses of the wedding or the guests. 

Kapoor's wife, Mira, took to her Instagram and shared her look from the wedding. Posting a bunch of pictures, Rajput looked no less than a royal in a heavily embroidered beige suit, while Kapoor paired his desi attire with black pants and an intricate fabric dupatta.

Rajput made clear that the chic yet desi look was a statement made by the people from the bride's side. 

On the other hand, the finest director in Bollywood, Karan Johar, went above and beyond with his looks. Though he opted for desi looks, Johar share three statements in dark colors and a pair of glasses. He complimented each look with a fabric shawl/dupatta.

The Student of The Year director captioned the Instagram post, “It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous Manish Malhotra not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you’re the best! Love you!!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Both Malhotra and Advani were rumored to be dating while they worked together on Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married!

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan look stunning at their Mayun ceremony

03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan show killer dance moves at their wedding

10:25 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan looks dapper in first glimpse of his baarat ceremony

09:35 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton going to welcome their fourth child?

08:52 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill, Shahid Kapoor share fun moment during chat show

10:59 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan's wedding festivities begin!

10:29 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How much did Leo Messi donate to Turkey and Syria?

12:21 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: