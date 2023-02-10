Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Celebrities share their looks

From his acting debut in 2013 with Student of The Year to his intimate yet grand wedding to actress Kiara Advani, Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way. The extravagant affair became the talk of the town while the lovebirds enjoyed all the attention and love they received. Though the couple came back from their dream wedding destination to Mumbai, their friends and B-Town stars are still not over the wedding.

Most recently, the couple's close friends director Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor with his darling wife Mira Rajput revealed their looks from Malhtora-Advani's lavish wedding.

Since the couple was strict with the intimacy of their big day, fans of the Kabir Singh actress and the Ek Villian star were anticipated to be updated on any rare glimpses of the wedding or the guests.

Kapoor's wife, Mira, took to her Instagram and shared her look from the wedding. Posting a bunch of pictures, Rajput looked no less than a royal in a heavily embroidered beige suit, while Kapoor paired his desi attire with black pants and an intricate fabric dupatta.

Rajput made clear that the chic yet desi look was a statement made by the people from the bride's side.

On the other hand, the finest director in Bollywood, Karan Johar, went above and beyond with his looks. Though he opted for desi looks, Johar share three statements in dark colors and a pair of glasses. He complimented each look with a fabric shawl/dupatta.

The Student of The Year director captioned the Instagram post, “It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous Manish Malhotra not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you’re the best! Love you!!!”

Both Malhotra and Advani were rumored to be dating while they worked together on Shershaah.