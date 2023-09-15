Celebrities react to heart-stopping Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup showdown

In an electrifying showdown, Pakistan went head-to-head with Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the Asia Cup, keeping fans perched on the edges of their seats.
The breathtaking contest reached its climax when Sri Lanka clinched victory with a mere two wickets to spare on the very last ball, setting the stage for an epic final confrontation with their arch-rivals, India.
The sheer intensity and nail-biting finish of the game ignited a wave of emotions, especially among Pakistani celebrities, who took to social media to pour out their sentiments.
Actress Urwa Hocane perfectly encapsulated the feelings of countless fans with her tweet, offering praise to Team Pakistan despite the heart-wrenching loss: "What a game! Well played Team #Pakistan!."???????????????????????????? #PAKvSL #AsiaCup2023
What a game! Well played Team #Pakistan ! ???????????????????????????? #PAKvSL #AsiaCup2023— URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@VJURWA) September 14, 2023
Filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi pointed out a pivotal moment that could have swung the match in Pakistan's favour, saying, "Brilliant match, guys! They played their hearts out! Only if Rizwan hadn't dropped Asalanka when he was in his twenties, it would have been our match! Hard luck, they fought superbly! Lots to learn, excellent bowling in the last overs by Shaheen and Zaman!"
Brilliant match guys! They played their heart-out! Only if Rizwan wouldn't have dropped Asalanka when he was just in 20’s it would have been our match! Hard luck, fought superbly !— Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) September 14, 2023
lot To learn, good bowling in the last overs by shaheen and zaman! #PakistanCricket #PAKvsSL
Actor Arsalan Naseer expressed his frustration at Pakistani spinners' performance on a favourable pitch, humorously remarking, "Is pitch pe ball jitni spin ho rahi hai, agar is pe bhi humaray spinners ne out na kiye to maine surf kha lena hai (The way the ball is spinning on this pitch... if our spinners still don't take a wicket, I'll just eat washing powder)."
Is pitch pe ball jinti spin ho rahi hai, agar is pe bhi Humaray spinners ne out na kiye to mai ne surf kha lena hai ???? #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/wM7lsbLOqR— Arsalan Naseer - CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) September 14, 2023
Singer Mominah Mustehsan was captivated by the extraordinary match and commended debutant Zaman Khan, saying, "What an extraordinary cricket match! Can’t remember the last time I watched such a nail-biter! Zaman Khan, what a debut! Congratulations Sri Lanka! #PAKvSL."
What an extraordinary cricket match!!???????????????????????? Can’t remember the last time I watched such a nail-biter! @ZamanKhanPak what a debut!! ???????????????????????? Congratulations Sri Lanka!#PAKvSL— Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) September 14, 2023
Singer Asim Azhar, reflecting the frustration of many fans, tweeted, "Mujhse nahi horaha Ye team mujhe pagal kardegi (I can't take it anymore. This team will drive me nuts!)"
Mujhse nahi horaha— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 14, 2023
Ye team mujhe pagal kardegi
Falak Shabir took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Headsup Zaman Khan u tried his best , We are proud of you. Srilanka well played! Pakistan hum tumhare sath hain next time sahi INSHALLAH"
The match was truly a roller-coaster ride, with both teams showcasing exceptional cricketing skills and unwavering determination. Kusal Mendis' remarkable 91 and Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 49 played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's triumph. Despite the loss, Pakistan exhibited their resilience, giving Sri Lanka a relentless challenge until the very end.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.05
|79.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|786.83
|794.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.8
|38.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.55
|967.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.64
|27.94
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|768.48
|776.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.44
|333.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.