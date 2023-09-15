Search

Celebrities react to heart-stopping Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup showdown

09:21 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
In an electrifying showdown, Pakistan went head-to-head with Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the Asia Cup, keeping fans perched on the edges of their seats.

The breathtaking contest reached its climax when Sri Lanka clinched victory with a mere two wickets to spare on the very last ball, setting the stage for an epic final confrontation with their arch-rivals, India.

The sheer intensity and nail-biting finish of the game ignited a wave of emotions, especially among Pakistani celebrities, who took to social media to pour out their sentiments.

Actress Urwa Hocane perfectly encapsulated the feelings of countless fans with her tweet, offering praise to Team Pakistan despite the heart-wrenching loss: "What a game! Well played Team #Pakistan!."???????????????????????????? #PAKvSL #AsiaCup2023

Filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi pointed out a pivotal moment that could have swung the match in Pakistan's favour, saying, "Brilliant match, guys! They played their hearts out! Only if Rizwan hadn't dropped Asalanka when he was in his twenties, it would have been our match! Hard luck, they fought superbly! Lots to learn, excellent bowling in the last overs by Shaheen and Zaman!"

Actor Arsalan Naseer expressed his frustration at Pakistani spinners' performance on a favourable pitch, humorously remarking, "Is pitch pe ball jitni spin ho rahi hai, agar is pe bhi humaray spinners ne out na kiye to maine surf kha lena hai (The way the ball is spinning on this pitch... if our spinners still don't take a wicket, I'll just eat washing powder)."

Singer Mominah Mustehsan was captivated by the extraordinary match and commended debutant Zaman Khan, saying, "What an extraordinary cricket match! Can’t remember the last time I watched such a nail-biter! Zaman Khan, what a debut! Congratulations Sri Lanka! #PAKvSL."

Singer Asim Azhar, reflecting the frustration of many fans, tweeted, "Mujhse nahi horaha Ye team mujhe pagal kardegi (I can't take it anymore. This team will drive me nuts!)"

Falak Shabir took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Headsup Zaman Khan u tried his best , We are proud of you. Srilanka well played! Pakistan hum tumhare sath hain next time sahi INSHALLAH"

The match was truly a roller-coaster ride, with both teams showcasing exceptional cricketing skills and unwavering determination. Kusal Mendis' remarkable 91 and Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 49 played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's triumph. Despite the loss, Pakistan exhibited their resilience, giving Sri Lanka a relentless challenge until the very end.

