Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold video goes viral

Pakistani diva Saeeda Imtiaz enjoys a massive fan following due to her bold persona and glam looks.

The versatile actress continues to rule her fans’ hearts through her stunning acting and flawless beauty. Saeeda, known for her role in the biography of former PM Imran Khan, played the role of Jemima Khan.

As a model, the Wajood star achieved huge admiration from the masses. Lately, she took to her Instagram account and shared her recent bold photoshoot for an upcoming project.

In the BTS clip, the actor donning a blue-green western attire can be seen posing for a brand while riding a horse. Love is divine, she captioned the post which raked thousands of likes in a day.

