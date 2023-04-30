Eight former Indian naval officers face death sentence in Qatar for spying for Israel

DOHA – After spending months behind bars for espionage, at least eight Indian naval officers are now facing a potential death sentence in Qatar.

The accused have been identified as working for the Indian intelligence agency, RAW. They were reportedly caught carrying out espionage activities in Qatar.

It was reported that the group of Indians secretly gathered information about Doha’s secret programme to buy advanced Italian submarines. The CEO of a private defence company and Qatar’s head of international military operations were also in custody, facing the same charges.

Indian naval officers, whose identity remained unknown, are currently facing charges, including the possibility of the death penalty. The next court hearing will be held in the coming week.

Meanwhile, the authorities in the Middle Eastern nation said that they confiscate some devices, and come to know about evidence supporting the allegations.

Indian media and politicians remained tight-lipped about the incident, while New Delhi again became red-faced about the embarrassment.