Gold Price in Pakistan | Gold Rate Today – 21 June 2025

By Our Correspondent
7:55 am | Jun 21, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend for third consecutive day amid falling international rates and weakened investor demand.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,595 per tola, settling at Rs357,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams fell by Rs1,369 to reach Rs306,069.

Today Gold Rates

City 24KGold (per tola) Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs357,000 Rs3,796
Lahore Rs357,000 Rs3,796
Islamabad Rs357,000 Rs3,796
Peshawar Rs357,000 Rs3,796
Quetta Rs357,000 Rs3,796

Price Movement Over the Past Week:

  • June 14: Rs363,000

  • June 13: Rs361,500

  • June 12: Rs356,900

  • June 11: Rs352,900

  • June 10: Rs352,300

  • June 5: Rs358,400

  • June 4: Rs354,100

Internationally, gold prices fell by $16 to $3,356 per ounce (including a $20 premium), signaling a cautious global market outlook. Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained unchanged and stood at Rs3,878 per tola.

Market experts attribute the decline in gold prices to global economic uncertainty, shifting investor sentiment, and movements in foreign exchange rates. They suggest that traders and jewellers are closely monitoring international developments as they continue to influence the local pricing dynamics.

The recent trend follows a post-Eid surge in gold rates, where prices hit record highs across Pakistan.

