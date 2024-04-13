Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices saw a downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing international prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs246,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs943 to close at Rs211,334 in local market.

The precious commodity witnessed a decline in international market where its price dropped by $11 to close at $2,364 per ounce.

The development comes after gold hit record high in the South Asian country before the start of the Eidul Fitr holidays.

On April 9, gold price surged by Rs1,900 to close at historic high level of Rs247,600.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram in Pakistan.