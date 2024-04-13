Search

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices saw a downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing international prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs246,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs943 to close at Rs211,334 in local market.

The precious commodity witnessed a decline in international market where its price dropped by $11 to close at $2,364 per ounce. 

The development comes after gold hit record high in the South Asian country before the start of the Eidul Fitr holidays. 

On April 9, gold price surged by Rs1,900 to close at historic high level of Rs247,600. 

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram in Pakistan. 

Gold rates hit historic highs: Here's why

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

