BISE Lahore 11th class Roll Number Slip 2024 download

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has started issuing roll number slips for intermediate part-I's first annual examination 2024.

The Class 11 annual examinations are all set to being from May 7 following the end of the part-II papers in the Lahore board region.

Besides other instructions, the Lahore board has asked all candidates to carry their roll number slips with them as examiners will not allow them to appear in papers without it.

The board issues roll number slips to both regular and private candidates. The slip carries scheduled of papers of individual candidates.

First Year Roll Number Slip Lahore Board

The regular students and private students, who are registered with the BISE Lahore, can visit the official website of the Lahore board to download their roll number slips.

How to Get Roll No Slip for Private Students

Private students can download their roll number slip from BISE Lahore’s website by following the below steps:

1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

6-Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form

Class 11 Roll Number Slips for Regular Students

The roll number slips for regular students can be downloaded by the respective schools or colleges by entering the required log in details.