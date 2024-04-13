Search

Pakistan

BISE Lahore 11th class Roll Number Slip 2024 download

03:31 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has started issuing roll number slips for intermediate part-I's first annual examination 2024.

The Class 11 annual examinations are all set to being from May 7 following the end of the part-II papers in the Lahore board region.

Besides other instructions, the Lahore board has asked all candidates to carry their roll number slips with them as examiners will not allow them to appear in papers without it.

The board issues roll number slips to both regular and private candidates. The slip carries scheduled of papers of individual candidates.

First Year Roll Number Slip Lahore Board

The regular students and private students, who are registered with the BISE Lahore, can visit the official website of the Lahore board to download their roll number slips.

How to Get Roll No Slip for Private Students

Private students can download their roll number slip from BISE Lahore’s website by following the below steps:

1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

6-Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form

Class 11 Roll Number Slips for Regular Students

The roll number slips for regular students can be downloaded by the respective schools or colleges by entering the required log in details.

BISE Lahore 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024 available online

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

