Pakistanis can travel visa free to another country: Check if you are eligible

Web Desk
03:10 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Pakistanis can travel visa free to another country: Check if you are eligible

ISLAMABAD - Citizens of Pakistan can now travel to another country without the need for a visa as an agreement has been reached in this regard.

Under the agreement, Pakistanis can now travel to Georgia without the need for a visa, in a move that is aimed at boosting travel.

It is to be mentioned that the agreement covers citizens who hold diplomatic and official/service passports. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, the citizens of the country enjoy visa abolition/ exemption agreements with 49 countries.

Georgia, a country located in the Caucasus region of Eurasia, is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia is bordered by Russia to the north, Turkey and Armenia to the south, and Azerbaijan to the southeast. Its population of around 4 million people is diverse, with a mix of ethnicities, cultures, and traditions.

Georgia is home to numerous attractions that appeal to tourists from around the world starting from the vibrant capital city of Tbilisi. The country's picturesque countryside offers opportunities for outdoor adventures, including hiking in the Caucasus Mountains, exploring historic fortresses, and relaxing in natural hot springs. 

