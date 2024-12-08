Chaumos festival begins in Kalash Valley

The ancient and historic Chaomos festival has begun in the beautiful Kalash Valley of Chitral, with celebrations taking place in the valleys of Bamburet, Rumbur, and Birey. This 15-day festival is a vibrant celebration of the new year and a reflection of the Kalash people’s unique cultural heritage.

Under the guidance of Tashfeen Haider, Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, tourism centers in Chitral city and Upper Dir are providing essential services and information to visitors. To ensure a smooth experience for tourists, members of the Tourism Police have been stationed throughout the valley. Additionally, inspectors from the Tourism Services Wing will be regularly visiting hotels and guesthouses to ensure that all tourists receive top-notch facilities.

The Chaomos festival is a lively and colorful event, filled with joyous traditions and rituals. One of the key customs is the Chhoi Nari, where boys and girls climb a sacred hillside to light a fire. They then compete to see whose group’s smoke rises the highest, with the group whose smoke reaches the greatest height being declared the winner.

Another important tradition is Shara Beraik, where the Kalash people create various items from flour, such as images of wild goats, shepherds, and other cultural symbols. These items are cooked over a fire and then shared with neighbors, symbolizing prosperity and unity. The ritual emphasizes the significance of the festival and the importance of community and happiness.

In the Mundahik ceremony, the Kalash people gather around a cedarwood fire and observe five minutes of silence in remembrance of their deceased loved ones. This solemn tradition reflects the community’s respect for those who have passed.

The Chaomos festival will conclude on December 22. Every year, this extraordinary event attracts thousands of tourists from both Pakistan and abroad, eager to experience the rich cultural traditions of the Kalash people.