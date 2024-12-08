End of Bashar al-Assad’s Era: Syrian flag removed from consulate in Turkey

In a significant development following the fall of Damascus to opposition forces, the Syrian flag was removed from the Syrian Consulate in Turkey. This action took place after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly fled the country as rebel forces took control of the capital.

A video released by an international news agency shows the Syrian flag being taken down from the consulate’s balcony, with a new flag—the one used by the Syrian opposition—being raised in its place. This symbolic act marks the shifting political power in Syria, as opposition groups continue to make significant territorial gains.

Reports indicate that celebrations broke out in the Fatih district of Turkey’s capital, Istanbul, where a large Syrian expatriate community resides. People took to the streets, rejoicing in the news of Assad’s apparent departure from power.

Further details surrounding Assad’s departure have been met with conflicting reports. It is alleged that the Syrian president’s plane, which was headed to Russia, disappeared from radar during its journey. This has led to mixed reports about Assad’s fate, with some claiming he may have been killed in a plane crash, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

Foreign media sources suggest that even before opposition forces entered Damascus, President Assad had already left Syria, reportedly fleeing on an aircraft to an undisclosed location.