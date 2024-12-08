Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz expresses full confidence in Mohsin Naqvi for Champions Trophy

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed full confidence in PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the Champions Trophy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to discuss progress on the ICC Champions Trophy.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised Mohsin Naqvi’s principled stance, stating that, “You represented the 240 million people of Pakistan at the ICC. Pakistan’s honor comes first, above everything else. Your stance on the tournament resonates with the heart of every Pakistani.”

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy tournament.

It is worth noting that due to India’s rigid stance, no meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) could take place yesterday regarding the potential schedule and hybrid model.

Sources indicate that the schedule will only be released once issues are resolved. However, if needed, the ICC may convene a meeting.

Will not disappoint the nation, says PCB chief amid Champions Trophy talks

