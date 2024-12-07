Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Will not disappoint the nation, says PCB chief amid Champions Trophy talks

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said they will not disappoint the nation on Champions Trophy as talks are being held with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to resolve the issues relating to hosting.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the mega cricket event next year in February and March but ICC is yet to issue the schedule of the event due to hurdles being created by India.

Talking to media in Lahore, he stated that today’s ICC meeting regarding the Champions Trophy has been postponed. He assured that as soon as something is finalized, the public will be informed. He further stated that things will better than the nation’s expectations.

Naqvi emphasized that he will not make any negative statements that could harm the ongoing discussions, as he aims to ensure a good decision for both Pakistan’s cricket and global cricket. He also added that Pakistan is playing a positive role and will continue to do so.

He further said the condition of grounds across the country will be improved. Where grounds are lacking, they will purchase land to build new ones. Efforts are underway to empower domestic-level cricket to help identify good players, he added.

He concluded by stating that if the ICC suffers any dent, it would impact cricket globally. However, he remains hopeful that things will improve.

