Gold extends losses in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday amid downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 as it was sold at Rs274,400.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also fell by Rs257 to settle at Rs235,254.

The price of gold in the international market also plunged by $3 to $2,632 from $2,635, the association said.

Meanwhile, price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained unchanged as Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

A day earlier, per tola gold rate plunged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs274,700 while the cost of 10 grams of yellow metal moved down by Rs 857, now priced at 235,511.