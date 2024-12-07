Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Six soldiers martyred, 22 terrorists killed in three separate KP operations 

RAWALPINDI – Six soldiers were martyrdom while 22 terrorists were killed in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 6-7 December 2024.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in area of Gul Imam, Tank district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and resultantly, nine of them were killed, while six got injured.

Security forces conducted another operation in North Waziristan district where ten terrorists were successfully neutralized.

In a third encounter, security forces foiled a terrorist attempt to attack a post of security forces in Thall district and killed three of them.

However, during the intense fire exchange, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the military’s media wing said.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

