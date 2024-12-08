Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

I have attempted suicide three times due to depression, says Sarwat Gilani

I Have Attempted Suicide Three Times Due To Depression Says Sarwat Gilani

Actress Sarwat Gilani has revealed that she attempted suicide three times due to severe depression.

In an interview with Ayesha Omar, Sarwat Gilani shared the darkest moments of her life, saying she experienced postpartum depression after her daughter’s birth and wanted to end her life.

Sarwat stated, “I attempted suicide three times. While driving, I would think of crashing my car into a pole. These kinds of thoughts come due to depression.”

She explained that therapy helped her recover and return to normalcy. Notably, postpartum depression is a common condition that affects women after childbirth.

Sarwat also highlighted that a happy married life requires avoiding materialism, understanding each other, and setting boundaries.

It is worth mentioning that Sarwat Gilani married actor Fahad Mirza in August 2014 and is the mother of three children.

