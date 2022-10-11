The Legend of Maula Jatt's first day earnings to be donated to flood victims

The Legend of Maula Jatt is scheduled to release on Thursday but the ticket price is higher than usual. The price will be raised by Rs200 in bigger cities and Rs100 in smaller ones.

Filmmaker Nadeem Mandviwalla, who owns Atrium Cinemas in Karachi, says that ticket price will only be raised for the first 11 days. The price will be reverted back to normal later.

Moreover, the makers announced that revenue from the first-day shows will be donated to flood victims. "This would be our small donation to catastrophe-people in the country," says a statement. "We had decided to give our preview shows' earnings to the flood relief fund,” the statement said.

A reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, the film is re-telling the story of the rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt. The big-budget film has faced several delays and is finally being released after production. Work on the movie began in 2017.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be the most expensive movie in the Pakistani film industry with A-list actors like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed and many more working in it.

The Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979s classic Maula Jatt produced by Yunus Malik. Nasir Adeeb wrote the dialogues for The Legend of Maula Jatt whereas Bilal Lashari penned the screenplay.