'What a gentleman' - Sarah Khan all praise for Ahad Raza Mir
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
Source: Sarah Khan / Ahad Raza Mir (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir seem to be having a blast on the sets of the popular Ramadan drama serial Hum Tum.

Winning hearts with spectacular performances on-screen alongside Ramsha Khan and Junaid Khan, the Sabaat actor was all praises for Mir as she shared a picture of herself where the Yeh Dil Mera hilariously photobombs her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sarah complimented Ahad as she wrote, " And here my brother @ahadrazamir likes to photobomb every photo of me", referring to Ahad's shenanigans on set.

"P.S: exceptionally well mannered, polite and What a gentleman", captioned the Laapata star.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz. 

Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana's adorable video ... 11:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

Popular actress Sarah Khan and her adorable daughter Alyana Falak were spotted serving major mother-daughter goals in ...

