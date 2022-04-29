'What a gentleman' - Sarah Khan all praise for Ahad Raza Mir
Share
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir seem to be having a blast on the sets of the popular Ramadan drama serial Hum Tum.
Winning hearts with spectacular performances on-screen alongside Ramsha Khan and Junaid Khan, the Sabaat actor was all praises for Mir as she shared a picture of herself where the Yeh Dil Mera hilariously photobombs her.
Taking to her Instagram story, Sarah complimented Ahad as she wrote, " And here my brother @ahadrazamir likes to photobomb every photo of me", referring to Ahad's shenanigans on set.
"P.S: exceptionally well mannered, polite and What a gentleman", captioned the Laapata star.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.
Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana's adorable video ... 11:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Popular actress Sarah Khan and her adorable daughter Alyana Falak were spotted serving major mother-daughter goals in ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani slams Kanika Kapoor's 'shameless rendition' of Boohey ...06:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Pakistanis arrested for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabawi04:31 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022