Diabetes Center, ICRC signs MOU to prevent diabetes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Diabetes Center (TDC) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Islamabad to prevent diabetes and provide effective healthcare to the diabetic patients through skills trainings to the healthcare staff including medical officers, LHWs, paramedical and lab technicians.

This initiative is aimed to control the vast spreading diabetic disease from the country and take practical measures to train the staff for its effective treatment.

The agreement is focused to enhance the capacity of TDC staff. The Diabetic Center has established its foot care units at Combined Military Hospital and Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Muzaffarabad AJ&K to provide diagnostic and treatment facilities to the diabetic patients suffering with foot problems in AJ&K and surrounding areas.

Tahir M. Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer The Diabetic Center and Dr. Amjad Khan, International Committee of the Red Cross Pakistan (ICRC) signed the MOU and expressed satisfaction to work together for the betterment of the nation in every possible way. TDC’s Head of Admin, Operations, and Medical Head were also present on this occasion.

Tahir M. Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer The Diabetic Center said that, TDC is pleased to enhance its healthcare facilities in AJ&K and impart skill trainings to the health workers in collaboration with ICRC.

While addressing, Dr. Amjad Khan, International Committee of the Red Cross Pakistan (ICRC) said that, TDC is a long-term partner of ICRC and being the Diabetes pioneer in Pakistan, TDC’s efforts in the developmental and educational healthcare projects are valuable.

He appreciated TDC Team cooperation with ICRC and expressed confidence that both organizations will enhance the standards of diabetic care in AJ&K and other areas of Pakistan through the joint capacity building initiatives.