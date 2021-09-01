President Alvi signs ordinance limiting time duration for MPs oath taking
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Election Ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan, binding the elected members to take oath within sixty days of the commencement of the first session of the parliament.
The amendment was made to section 72 of the Election Act 2017.
Under the ordinance, the members will be required to take oath within forty days of the promulgation of this ordinance.
In case of failure to take oath within the mandatory period, seats of elected members to Senate, Assembly, and Local Government would become vacant.
Meanwhile, the President also signed the Pakistan Council of Research for Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the state broadcaster reported.
The amendment was made under Section 16 of the Act 2007.
The Council would make appointments for the better performance and discharge of duties of the institute.
Fazl says electronic voting machines 'simplest ... 09:53 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
The electronic voting machine is the "simplest way to rig elections", says Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief ...
-
- Pakistan gets Ramon Magsaysay award Asia's premier prize and highest ...08:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Tokyo Olympians earn Pakistani Army’s praise at GHQ meeting (VIDEO)08:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Young stunners are back with a question that leaves us grooving & ...07:33 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- President Alvi signs ordinance limiting time duration for MPs oath ...07:26 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Jacqueline Fernandez becomes victim of money laundering racket06:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Iqra Aziz sings 'Baby Shark' to son Kabir in latest adorable video05:10 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Sarwat Gillani faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices04:42 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021