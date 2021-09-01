President Alvi signs ordinance limiting time duration for MPs oath taking

07:26 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
President Alvi signs ordinance limiting time duration for MPs oath taking
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Election Ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan, binding the elected members to take oath within sixty days of the commencement of the first session of the parliament.

The amendment was made to section 72 of the Election Act 2017.

Under the ordinance, the members will be required to take oath within forty days of the promulgation of this ordinance.

In case of failure to take oath within the mandatory period, seats of elected members to Senate, Assembly, and Local Government would become vacant.

Meanwhile, the President also signed the Pakistan Council of Research for Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the state broadcaster reported.

The amendment was made under Section 16 of the Act 2007.

The Council would make appointments for the better performance and discharge of duties of the institute.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

