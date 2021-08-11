Fazl says electronic voting machines 'simplest way to rig elections'

The electronic voting machine is the "simplest way to rig elections", says Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman.

He was talking to the media after a meeting of the opposition alliance in Islamabad after a two-month hiatus. The meeting decided that the PDM will "direct all its efforts in ensuring free and fair elections in the country".

The meeting participants agreed the "country is facing grave internal and external threats" and the government has "completely failed" in combating these threats.

"Pakistan is facing isolation due to the current regime's policies," the PDM chief said, slamming the PTI government for its "failed" foreign policy.

He recalled how recently Pakistan was not allowed to present its case during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

"The PDM believes the only way forward in Afghanistan is through an inclusive political solution. Pakistan aspires for a political and stable Afghanistan," Fazl said.

Fazl said that PDM leaders took an in-depth review of the internal and external challenges facing Pakistan, after which the meeting participants demanded that opposition lawmakers be taken into confidence on the situation in the neighbouring war-torn country.

"An important section of the country is unaware of the situation as facts are being hidden from them," the JUI-F chief said.