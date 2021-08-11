US fires Minuteman III ICBM in test of re-entry vehicle
Web Desk
10:30 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
US fires Minuteman III ICBM in test of re-entry vehicle
Share

WASHINGTON – The United States Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen have launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with test re-entry vehicle to verify the accuracy of the nuclear-capable weapon system.

The launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the USAF said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This launch involved a Hi Fidelity Joint Test Assembly re-entry vehicle that detonated conventional (i.e. non-nuclear) explosives prior to hitting the surface of the water approximately 4,200 miles downrange near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands," the statement added.

"These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.

Tests of US intercontinental ballistic missiles [ICBMs] demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent," the release added.

Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, the Program of Record, will replace the Minuteman III ICBM with an initial capability of 2029. Until full capability is achieved in the mid-2030s, the Air Force is committed to ensuring Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent.

Russia test-fires Zircon hypersonic cruise ... 11:10 PM | 19 Jul, 2021

MOSCOW – The Russian military on Monday reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise ...

More From This Category
Afghan Army Chief removed amid Taliban's rapid ...
03:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Here's why Emirates cabin crew stood atop Burj ...
01:44 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
Ninth provincial capital falls to Taliban as ...
12:55 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
New York governor resigns over allegations of ...
11:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Taliban fighters seize sixth Afghan provincial ...
11:57 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
IPCC report on climate change is 'code red for ...
03:12 PM | 9 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas delight fans with pictures from their Maldives trip
07:03 PM | 11 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr