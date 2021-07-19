Russia test-fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile (VIDEO)
Share
MOSCOW – The Russian military on Monday reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile.
According to the ministry, the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.
“The Zircon missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 kilometers (217 miles). The flight speed reached nearly Mach 7,” the ministry said in a statement.
#Footage #RussianNavy continues tests of the #Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles. In the White Sea, the #AdmiralGrigorovich frigate successfully strikes a land target with a #Tsirkon missile on the coast of the #SeaOfBarents https://t.co/olmWB2oCUo#MissileLaunch #RussianWeapons pic.twitter.com/dgn8kfj4SH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) July 19, 2021
An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin’s birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hailed it as a “big event” for the country, says the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers.
The defense ministry has said it plans to equip both warships and submarines with the Zircon.
‘Listen to us now’: Putin unveils new ... 10:55 PM | 1 Mar, 2018
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced his country is developing a series of nuclear weapon ...
- PAKvENG – Pakistan take on England in final T20I today12:12 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Rainwater brings Islamabad airport’s false ceiling down11:43 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Russia test-fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile (VIDEO)11:10 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- India tried to hack PM Imran’s number using Israeli spyware10:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Brand Spectrum wins 'Best Social Media Influencer Campaign' ...09:54 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Celebs call out PTV Sports for body-shaming Pakistani cricketer06:02 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Dananeer shares cover song of Bruno Mars' Talking to the Moon05:37 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- Saba Qamar’s sizzling swimming pool photoshoot sets internet on fire04:46 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021