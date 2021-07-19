Russia test-fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – The Russian military on Monday reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile.

According to the ministry, the missile was launched from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.

“The Zircon missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 kilometers (217 miles). The flight speed reached nearly Mach 7,” the ministry said in a statement.

An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin’s birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hailed it as a “big event” for the country, says the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers.

The defense ministry has said it plans to equip both warships and submarines with the Zircon.